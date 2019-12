BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School indoor track team will compete in its first meet of the 2019-20 season next Saturday, Dec. 28, at the University of Maine.

Regular season meets will be held Saturdays at UMaine Dec. 28, all four Saturdays in January and Feb. 1. The state championships will be held Feb. 8 at Bates College.

Aaron Long is entering his second year as the team’s head coach. Assistant coaches are Ezra Hallett and Dan Koch.