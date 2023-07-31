AUGUSTA — Given all the outstanding baseball talent that has passed through Hancock County over multitudes of generations, Hunter Curtis was flabbergasted to learn that the Trenton Acadians have never stood atop the pinnacle of Maine American Legion baseball in nearly a half-century of existence.
Fittingly, right in the center of a history-making moment Saturday afternoon, stood a team-first guy in Curtis, willing to do whatever it takes to help his team reach the ultimate prize.
The product of Ellsworth High School, who earned all-conference honors as a freshman at Husson University last spring, pitched an eight-hit shutout while younger brother Dawson supplied the game-winning run as the Acadians won their first state championship with a 2-0 win over reigning titlist Hampden at Morton Field.
Curtis, who hadn't pitched since last summer, didn't walk anybody while striking out eight as coach Brad Smith's club finished an umblemished mark through the state tournament and at 17-4 is on a 10-game winning streak.
"It was kind of like, our team needs something, I'm going to do what our team needs," said Curtis, who earned tourney Most Valuable Player honors and found out late Friday he would be getting the ball Saturday.
The Acadians will now head to the Northeast Regional tournament in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, starting on Wednesday.
Hampden, which had lost to Trenton in a winner's bracket matchup on July 26, wraps up its season 15-6.
The Acadians feature players from Mount Desert Island High School, along with Ellsworth and George Stevens Academy.
Four players who suited up for the Trojans, Colin Sullivan, one of the Acadians' top players who played a prominent role in Trenton's winning effort, along with A.J. Lorenzo, Joey Wellman-Clous and Isaac MacDonnell, contributed to the team's state-championship efforts.
Sullivan laid down a perfect bunt single and later scored on a double-steal during Trenton's decisive sixth inning in which it scored both of its runs.
While Hunter Curtis was outstanding for the Acadians, Brady Eaglin was just as effective for the Riverdogs, putting the clamps on an offense that had scored 19 runs in two games on Friday.
"He was trying to mix everything up well, he did a pretty good job," said Curtis.
Neither team mounted any serious scoring threats until the bottom of the fifth, when Garrett McLeod and Rogan Lord both singled and advanced to second and third on a wild pitch for Hampden, but Curtis struck out Kam Hale looking on a 3-2 pitch to extinguish that threat.
A half-inning later, the Acadians were finally able to break the scoreless tie and give Curtis some run support.
Peter Keblinsky got it going with a sharp single to right field, then Sullivan laid a perfect bunt down the first-base line and was able to beat it out.
After David Baugh's sacrifice bunt moved runners to second and third, Dawson Curtis, who will be a sophomore at Ellsworth in the fall, blooped a base hit to center to bring in Keblinsky.
Sullivan scored shortly after on a perfectly executed double-steal, and that was all the support that Hunter Curtis needed.
Curtis would work around a leadoff single in the seventh to set off a wild celebration, and if that wasn't enough, Trenton's Junior Legion team also annexed a state championship, defeating Capital Area of Augusta 4-3 in a winner-take-all game.
After offensive onslaughts in wins over Messalonskee-Ware Butler and Franklin County on Friday, and the way Eaglia kept Trenton off-balance with a steady diet of offspeed pitches, the Acadians had to win this one the old-fashioned way.
"Some games you just have to do that," said Smith. "As long as we can execute our smallball, we're good to go."
Eaglia, entering his junior year at Hampden Academy, scattered two runs on seven hits in absorbing the tough-luck loss.
"He did tremendous, and the thing I like about Brady is he showed poise," said Hampden coach Jon Perry. "We knew what we were up against, they're a good team."
The Riverdogs simply couldn't get the clutch hit, and the Acadians wound up turning two double plays, including one in the bottom of the sixth after Collin Pinkham and T.J. Llerna had laced consecutive one-out base hits.
"That's baseball sometimes," said Perry. "My kids, they're awesome. They battled and they love to compete."
But on this day, nothing was going to stop the Acadians from making history and doing something that no American Legion team from Hancock County has done in the 95 years that the Legion program has existed in Maine.
"I think it's special for us, and I think it's special for Dennis Damon, who started the Post 207 Acadians," Smith said.
As for Hunter Curtis, winning a championship with a group he's played baseball with for 11 years, and alongside his younger brother, was quite the icing on the cake.
"This does mean a lot," he said, "this is my last year of Legion so it's pretty awesome."