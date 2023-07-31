Sports

AUGUSTA — Given all the outstanding baseball talent that has passed through Hancock County over multitudes of generations, Hunter Curtis was flabbergasted to learn that the Trenton Acadians have never stood atop the pinnacle of Maine American Legion baseball in nearly a half-century of existence. 

Fittingly, right in the center of a history-making moment Saturday afternoon, stood a team-first guy in Curtis, willing to do whatever it takes to help his team reach the ultimate prize. 

Recommended for you