Heidi’s Hill 5K

BAR HARBOR — Heidi’s Hill, a family-friendly 5K fundraiser is planned for Sunday, Jan. 7, at 10 a.m. in Salisbury Cove. Proceeds will support the MacDonnell family whose home burned last week.

The course begins at the Salisbury Cove Post Office. Parking is available at Bay Meadows Cottages and the MDI Biological Laboratory.

The suggested donation for the self-timed event is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Prizes for first, second and third male and female finishers will be awarded. Bib numbers will be used to award additional prizes.

Sponsors include Jekyll and Hyde, Destination Health, Ben and Bills, Hannaford, Bay Meadows Cottages, MDIBL and the MDI YMCA.