Heaters donated

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School football team will be plenty warm when it takes the field next season thanks to a donation it received last week.

Last Wednesday, the Trojans received two kerosene heaters courtesy of the Dead River Company. The team was able to get the heaters via the efforts of Susannah Isaacs, mother of MDI players Gilbert and Porter Isaacs.

“It was a very generous donation,” head coach Mark Arnold said. “They’re portable so we will be able to use them at home and away.”