Harding memorial tournament set

BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Bank & Trust presents the 26th Annual David R. Harding Memorial Golf Tournament on June 4 at Kebo Valley Golf Club (rain date is June 12).

The beneficiaries for this year’s charity tournament are the Bar Harbor Food Pantry and Westside Food Pantry, two organizations with the shared purpose of eliminating food insecurity in the local community.

This is a scramble-format tournament (18 holes) with a noon shotgun start and is open to men and women. Registration is $90 per person and includes golf cart, evening BBQ and gifts.

Tournament prizes total $2,200. There will be prizes for 1st and 2nd Gross, 1st and 2nd Net, Ladies 1st Net, and Mixed 1st Net. To register a team visit barharbor.bank/golf or call Zoe Zalta at 667-7100.