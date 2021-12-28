Hancock County teams bring home state titles

BAR HARBOR — In Hancock County, sports in 2021 changed a lot from start to finish, but throughout the year, local teams were ultimately able to bring home championships.

Twelve different Hancock County teams concluded seasons with title wins of some form. Those championships ranged from regional “pod” title wins last winter to regional and state crowns this summer and fall.

The first championships of the year were crowned in March in basketball and swim. The Ellsworth boys (12-4), George Stevens Academy boys (6-3) and Deer Isle-Stonington girls (10-0) won their respective basketball pod titles, and the Mount Desert Island boys’ and girls’ swim teams breezed to Penobscot Valley Conference virtual titles in the pool.

Another championship was awarded in April as volleyball teams participated in PVC pod playoffs. GSA (11-0) capped off an unbeaten season by staging a remarkable comeback to beat Woodland 3-2 (25-23, 19-25, 17-25, 25-22, 15-12) in the PVC Class C final.

In the spring, the Bucksport and MDI boys’ track teams highlighted an unforgettable year for Hancock County in the sport by winning PVC and state championships. On the tennis court, the GSA boys (14-2) defeated Van Buren in 4-1 in the Class C North final to claim their 12th regional title in the past 12 seasons.

In the fall, the MDI girls’ cross-country team won seven meets, including PVC, Northern Maine and state titles, as the boys’ added conference and regional championships. The Bucksport girls’ soccer team went 17-1 with a Class C North title win, the second regional championship in program history.