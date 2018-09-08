Half marathon set

BAR HARBOR — The 41st annual Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Fall Half marathon and 5K is set for on Saturday, Sept. 15, starting at 7:30 a.m. (6:30 a.m. for walkers). The races are a fundraiser for the MDI YMCA, supporting access to the YMCA through scholarship programs such as Membership for All and Send a Kid to Camp.

The half marathon course is beloved by runners from around North America for its views from inside Acadia National Park.

Rico Portalatin of Milo was last year’s fall half marathon winner. He finished the course in 1 hour, 18 minutes and 23 seconds, five seconds ahead of the runner-up, Hancock County’s own Andrew Kephart. Melissa Donais of North Andover, Mass., was the first female finisher with a time of 1:33:33. Zach Gilhooley of Bar Harbor was the first MDI resident to cross the line. His time was 1:36:44.

Runners line up at the starting line on Main Street near the town athletic field, loop around West Street, up West Street Extension and into the park. The race continues all the way around Eagle Lake, down Eagle Lake Road to Cromwell Harbor Road and finishes back at the ball field.

Registration is capped at 400 for the half marathon.

The Half Marathon and 5K are open road races, so all drivers should be cautious as they drive Main Street, West Street, Route 3 and the Park Loop Road on Sept. 15.

Since 2008, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has been the title sponsor for the half marathon and 5K. Other local sponsors include Witham Hotels, Maine Coast Creations, Mount Desert Island Ice Cream, Cool as a Moose, Pedego Acadia, Eden Athletics and Hannaford.