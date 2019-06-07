Friday - Jun 07, 2019
Bryant Perkins of Bar Harbor crosses the finish line Sunday at the 7th annual MDI YMCA Acadia Half Marathon. He was the first Mount Desert Island resident to finish the race, and second overall, with a time of 1:29.57 ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES

Half marathon draws a crowd

June 7, 2019

BAR HARBOR — John Archibald of Baltimore and Justin Brenton of Milbridge were first across the line, respectively, in the MDI YMCA Acadia Half Marathon and 10k races Sunday. First female finishers were Tate Ryan-Mosley of Boston in the half marathon and Patty Blanchard of New Brunswick in the 10k.

Bar Harbor runners Bryant Perkins and Ponce Saltysiak were second and third, respectively, in the half marathon. Stephen Whalen of Bernard was fifth overall and first local finisher in the 10k.

Race organizer Jennifer Britz thanked the dozens of race volunteers, many of whom are also local runners, who staffed water stations and point runners in the right directions, helped with registration and handed out medals. Mount Desert Island Ice Cream offered free ice cream at the finish line.

The races are a primary fundraiser for the YMCA. Registration is capped by the Y’s event permit from Acadia National Park, since much of the route is in the park. 234 runners completed the half marathon, another 45 walked a half marathon and 136 walkers and runners finished the 10k.

