GT Outhouses defend Co-Ed Softball championship title

BAR HARBOR — Another Mount Desert Island Co-Ed Softball League season has passed, and the year has ended in a familiar manner.

GT Outhouses claimed yet another MDI Co-Ed Softball League crown last Thursday with a victory over Edlund Ironworks in the championship game. The win marked a solid end to the year for GT Outhouses, which used a postseason offensive outburst — the team plated a total of 47 runs in its three postseason contests — to take home the title.

Although Edlund was undefeated at 8-0 through eight weeks, the two finished tied in the final standings after Edlund dropped two of its final four games to conclude the regular season.

Yet it wasn’t enough for GT Outhouses to earn the first-round bye as Edlund claimed the No. 1 seed on a tiebreaker and GT Outhouses was forced to play its way through the quarterfinals.

GT Outhouses exploded on offense in its Aug. 8 quarterfinal matchup to earn a 22-9 win. That forced a semifinal showdown with Pat’s Pizza last Monday, and the team’s offense came through once again to earn a 12-8 victory.

The championship matchup marked the third showdown of the season between GT Outhouses and Edlund, which had defeated the Runabouts 7-4 in the semifinals. Edlund won the first matchup of the season 8-4 before GT Outhouses got revenge in the second with a 7-3 win.

This time, GT Outhouses got the last laugh. The team rolled to a 13-6 victory to finish the season 13-2.

This year marked the fifth season of the MDI Co-Ed Softball League, which began as a women’s league. In addition to the aforementioned teams, Geddy’s and the Rock Stars also competed in this year’s competition.