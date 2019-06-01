Grierson wins Memorial Mile

ELLSWORTH — Tremont’s Stephen Grierson followed up a strong showing in Saturday’s Penobscot Valley Conference track championships with a first-place finish in Monday’s Main Street Memorial Mile in Ellsworth.

Grierson finished with a time of 4 minutes, 37 seconds to beat Ellsworth’s Nick Cormier by three seconds for first place. The Mount Desert Island High School junior’s time marked a 15-second improvement over his sixth-place finish last in last year’s running of the event.

Grierson’s older brother, 2018 MDI graduate Stanley, took sixth place in the event with a time of 5:14. His younger brother, 12-year old Spencer, crossed the finish line in 6:15 to place 31st in the 135-runner field, and their parents, Scott and Rina Gierson, placed 62nd and 67th with times of 7:41 and 8:02, respectively.

Katelyn Osborne of Bass Harbor, another MDI student, was the island’s top female finisher with a time of 5:43. Other local finishers included Tamera Murphy of Trenton (53rd) and Jennifer Noonan of Bar Harbor (56th).