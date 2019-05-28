Great Harbor Invitational caps off season

CASTINE — The host Mount Desert Island High School sailing team finished in second place Saturday in the annual Great Harbor Invitational Regatta, held this year at Maine Maritime Academy.

The team from Rockland Community Sailing earned the Glenn Squires Cup, finishing first of 11 teams in eight races. MDI was in second place with 32 points, edging out Islesboro, who had 37.

Sailing for MDI were Alec Fisichella, Joey Minutolo, Lucas Ingebritson, Nate Ingebritson, Jacob Peabody, Sylvester Mays, Nate Philbrook, Sofie Dowling, Naomi Welch, Kylie Higgins, Kaleena Higgins and Ava Brown. Sage Dentremont and Sabine Costello-Sanders were also on hand.

Saturday’s weather in Castine was sunny and in the 60s, but the wind was very light until about noon. Then it picked up, making for better sailing, and the organizers were able to get in eight races, four for each of two rotations.

The Trojans were first among the six teams at the event eligible for New England School Sailing Association (NESSA) competition. Champlain Valley was second among the NESSA teams with 41 points, Yarmouth was third with 56 points. Camden Hills was fourth with 62, followed by Portsmouth High School and George Stevens Academy.

The other teams including Rockland, Islesboro, Northern Vermont, Boothbay and Mendums Seacoast of New Hampshire, Macauley explained, are either conglomerates or otherwise unregistered with NESSA.

The Memorial Day weekend regatta is normally held in Southwest Harbor at the MDI Community Sailing Center, but at the moment all of the sailing center’s Turbo 420s are back at the builder’s factory undergoing repairs. The boats were bought in 2013, when a group of MDI sailing organizations working together in the Great Harbor Dream initiative bought 18 of the Turbos with an eye toward replacing the dozen 420s the organizations bought together in 1999.

The Turbos will get updated rudders and jibs, Sailing Center Director Glenn Squires said.

Two weeks earlier, the Trojan team finished tied in points with the Islesboro Central School for third place overall at the Downeast Invitational Regatta, sailed in the same boats at MMA.

A tiebreaker in that competition kept the team from earning the state high school sailing championship and the Griff Fenton Maine Schools Sailing Association Trophy.

The Great Harbor regatta caps off the spring season for MDI; it was the last high school race for seniors Fisichella and Lucas Ingebritson. A team awards barbeque is planned for this coming weekend.

The school year also saw a successful club racing season in the fall and a trip to the national keelboat championships in Florida. Several of the sailors will also race this summer in the International One Design and Luders 16 fleets.