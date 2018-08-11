CRANBERRY ISLES — A brand-new race is set to debut next weekend on Great Cranberry Island.

The Great Cranberry 100-Miler will be held Aug. 17-19. The race course is a 4-mile circuit beginning at Spurling Point and ending at Shorey Road that runners must complete 25 times over a three-day period.

A mandatory pre-race meeting will be held at 11 a.m. next Friday. Runners must start at noon the following day to be included in the final results.

Runners are required to have at least one support crew, though Crow Athletics recommends at least two. Tables will be available throughout the course, but runners must be self-supported.

As of Tuesday morning, 32 applications had been filled out for the race.