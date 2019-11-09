Granholm, Nelson named to Regional All-Star Team

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School soccer players Daisy Granholm and Leao Nelson were selected Monday to this year’s Maine Soccer Coaches Association Regional All-Star Team.

Granholm, a senior, scored 47 goals this season to set the MDI and Hancock County single-season scoring records. She broke previous record of 36 set in 1987 by her mother, Whitney.

Nelson, a junior defender, has been a key part of an MDI defense that has allowed just 11 goals in 16 games this season. He scored two penalty kicks in Saturday’s Class B North semifinal win over Foxcroft.

Granholm was also selected to All-Penobscot Valley Conference first team along with teammate Lelia Weir. Nelson was named a second-team selection All-PVC for the MDI boys, and teammates Ben Hulbert, Trevor Morrison and Nate Philbrook were named first-teamers.

In volleyball, Victoria Del Cid was announced as a second-team All-PVC selection for MDI. Molly Ritter received honorable mention.