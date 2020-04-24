Goodwin, Amuso, Freudig lead in virtual meet series

BAR HARBOR — A few more runners and throwers joined in the virtual track and field meet this weekend, the second in a series organized by Mount Desert Island High School track and field coach Aaron Long. This week’s field included 28 athletes representing 13 towns and two states.

Seal Cove seventh grader Rachel Goodwin leads the series in shot put so far, and also stands at second place in long jump and third place in both discus and the 100-meter sprint.

Mount Desert Island High School junior Bea Amuso leads in discus. She’s also in second place in the 100-meter sprint and is the leading local runner in that event.

Ben Freudig, a Mount Desert Island High School senior, leads the men’s series in long jump as well as both the 100-meter and 400-meter sprints.

The third and final meet is set for this weekend. Prior to competing, athletes are asked to register by email, and the more the merrier. An athlete’s best mark for each event should be completed Friday, Saturday or Sunday and submitted by 3 p.m. Sunday.

More information is available in a rules and guidelines document available on the MDI Track & Field Facebook page.

Participants are reminded that AOS 91 school facilities are closed and may not be used for the virtual meets or for practicing. Runners are also reminded to run in well-lit areas and not in traffic.

Virtual Track & Field Meet

Week 2: April 17-19

Women’s Shot Put

1 Rachel Goodwin 7th grade Seal Cove 24’ 7”

2 Alisa Long 40 Mount Desert 21’ 10”

3 McKenzie Hunt-Bankole 8th grade Trenton 20’ 3”

4 Azaria Long 10th grade Mount Desert 17’ 0”

Men’s Shot Put

1 Xander Amuso 10th grade Little Cranberry 32’ 0”

2 Alex Johnson 29 Mount Desert 28’ 7”

3 Patrick Mocarsky 11th grade Islesford 24’ 0”

4 Aaron Long 40 Mount Desert 22’ 5”

5 Chris Harper 45 Seal Cove 21’ 6”

6 Briggs Gray 6th grade Islesford 17’ 0”

7 Tyson Long 6th grade Mount Desert 15’ 10”

Women’s Discus

1 Bea Amuso11th grade Little Cranberry 65’ 0”

2 McKenzie Hunt-Bankole 8th grade Trenton 64’ 0”

Men’s Discus

1 Alex Johnson 29 Mount Desert 90’ 0”

2 Xander Amuso 10th grade Little Cranberry 88’ 11”

3 Chris Harper 45 Seal Cove 63’ 0”

4 Patrick Mocarsky 11th grade Islesford 51’ 4”

5 Briggs Gray 6th grade Islesford 39’ 1”

6 Tyson Long 6th grade Mount Desert 37’ 0”

Women’s Long Jump

1 Rachel Goodwin 7th grade Seal Cove 10’ 0”

2 Azaria Long 10th grade Mount Desert 9’ 0”

3 McKenzie Hunt-Bankole 8th grade Trenton 5’ 6”

Men’s Long Jump

1 Ben Freudig 12th grade Tremont 16’ 1”

2 Alex Johnson 29 Mount Desert 15’ 1”

3 Aaron Long 40 Mount Desert 12’ 3”

4 Moses Lincoln 9th grade Hancock 11’ 8”

5 Chris Harper 45 Seal Cove 11’ 2”

6 Tyson Long 6th grade Mount Desert 10’ 10”

Women’s 100 Meters

1 Kaylee Todisco 20 Wilmington, Mass. 13.60

2 Bea Amuso 11th grade Little Cranberry 15.28

3 Liz Graves 35 Bar Harbor 23.72

4 McKenzie Hunt-Bankole 8th grade Trenton 26.63

Men’s 100 Meters

1 Ben Freudig 12th grade Tremont 11.86

2 Alex Johnson 29 Mount Desert 11.90

3 Aaron Long 40 Mount Desert 13.11

4 Miles Burr 8th grade Trenton 13.42

5 Chris Harper 45 Seal Cove 13.86

6 Patrick Mocarsky 11th grade Islesford 14.47

7 Tyson Long 6th grade Mount Desert 15.31

8 Jordan Hedgepeth 9th grade Swan’s Island 17.55

9 Briggs Gray 6th grade Islesford 19.35

Women’s 400 Meters

1 Julia Collins 5th grade Winterport 1:38

2 Liz Graves 35 Bar Harbor 2:08

Men’s 400 Meters

1 Aaron Long 40 Mount Desert 1:02.42

Women’s One Mile

1 Cassidy Hanscom 11th grade Bar Harbor 6:04

2 Katherine Collins 49 Winterport 6:30

3 Lisa Kingsbury 60 Hampden 7:04

4 Alisa Long 40 Mount Desert 8:04

5 Julia Turner 6th grade Dedham 8:34

Men’s One Mile

1 Charlie Collins 9th grade Winterport 4:55

2 Aaron Long 40 Mount Desert 5:16

3 Trevor Allen 19 Hampden 5:23

4 Gabe Fiske 11th grade Hampden 5:25

5 Tim Pearson 56 Holden 6:03

6 Tim Collins 7th grade Winterport 6:28

7 Daniel King 59 Kennebunk 7:00