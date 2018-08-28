Gomez, Guerrette set NEH race pace

MOUNT DESERT — The winner of the 41st annual Northeast Harbor Road Race on Saturday was Rob Gomez of Portland with a time of 25:46.

That was 28 seconds off the record time for the five-mile course, which begins on Sargent Drive near the intersection with Route 198, skirts Somes Sound and ends in front of the Great Harbor Maritime Museum on Main Street.

Tracy Guerrette of St. Agatha was the fastest woman, crossing the finish line at 30:13. That was just eight seconds off the fastest-ever time for a female runner.

The race drew 143 runners, many of whom were visiting from out of state.

The second-fastest runner, coming in at an even 26:00, was David Wilson of Cambridge, England.

The fastest Mount Desert Island resident in the race was Jarly Bobadilla of Seal Cove, who finished in twelfth place.

Prior to the race, several dozen people took part in the walking part of the event.

All of the proceeds from entry fees will go to the Northeast Harbor Ambulance Service.

At least two of the people who took part in the race this year hold a special status among runners, said Gary Allen of Crow Athletics, which organized the event.

One is Robin Emery of Lamoine, who ran in the first Northeast Harbor Road Race in 1978 and has run in every one since then. She posted the fastest time among women in seven of those years.

Another celebrity of the running world who raced Saturday was Bob Hodge of Clinton, Mass., who finished third in the 1979 Boston Marathon.

Northeast Harbor Road Race

Aug. 25, 2018

First 50 finishers

1 Rob Gomez Portland 25:46

2 David Wilson Cambridge, England 26:00

3 Caleb Gartner Falmouth, Mass. 27:58

4 Andrew Kephart Ellsworth 27:59

5 Jason Cerilli Sullivan 29:48

6 J.P. Grace Locust Valley, N.Y. 29:52

7 Tracy Guerrette St Agatha 30:13

8 Mudhillun MuQaribu Clifton Heights, Pa. 30:40

9 Peter Williams Lubec 30:45

10 Samuel Roberts Twickenham, England 30:54

11 Evan Merchant Beals 31:18

12 Jarly Bobadilla Seal Cove 31:20

13 Nathan Drake Denver, Colo. 31:28

14 Kris Garcia Brewer 31:40

15 Roland Pott Trenton, N.J. 31:45

16 Abby Iselborn Bangor 31:54

17 Daniel Repsik Haddonfield, N.J. 32:06

18 Ken Gartner Falmouth, Mass. 32:12

19 Cordelia Parker Twickenham, England 32:30

20 Dylan Garceau Bar Harbor 32:52

21 Tomas Cushman Locust Valley, N.Y. 33:08

22 Thomas Sherman West Greenwich, R.I. 33:47

23 Sean Davis Conway, Mass. 34:09

24 Paul Weaver Mount Desert 34:09

25 Bryant Perkins Bar Harbor 34:29

26 Toni Anderson Brewer 34:34

27 Erik Knickerbocker Hampden 34:35

28 Teddy Grace Locust Valley, N.Y. 34:59

29 Jay Hiss Philadelphia, Pa. 35:28

30 Zack Gilhooley Bar Harbor 36:09

31 Gardner Lamotte Mount Kisco, N.Y. 36:18

32 Daniel Roberge Kingston, N.H. 36:19

33 Jamie Schiff New York, N.Y. 36:21

34 Dale Zhang Bar Harbor 36:37

35 Silas Gartner Falmouth, Mass. 36:50

36 Kathleen Bell Orono 36:50

37 Benjamin Kleinman Chicago, Ill. 36:58

38 Tia Parady Portland 37:24

39 Quinn Feeney Brunswick 37:46

40 Mandi Sherman West Greenwich, R.I. 37:55

41 Baker Pott Trenton, N.J. 37:56

42 Alyssa Bishop Brunswick 37:57

43 Michael Westphal Cranberry Isles 38:38

44 James Wilson Cranberry Isles 38:39

45 Robert Jordan Ellsworth 38:44

46 James Burnett Blue Hill 38:50

47 Zack Quinn Columbus, Ga. 38:50

48 Jeff Rosebaugh Columbus, Ga. 38:52

49 Thomas Murphy Ellsworth 38:57

50 Gareth Howell Mount Desert 39:30