Golf

Kebo Valley GC photo

The sun attempts to peek out at Kebo Valley Golf Club in Bar Harbor on a recent morning. Despite near-record rain in June, golf course employees are optimistic about the remainder of the season.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY RYAN MCLAUGHLIN

BAR HARBOR — When constant clouds and dreary weather dominate the landscape of a summertime forecast, it would be easy for golfers’ spirits to dampen.

But even though June was one of Maine’s wettest in history, the optimism far outweighed the pessimism throughout Hancock County as golf season heads toward its busiest swing around the county and the entire state.