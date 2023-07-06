BAR HARBOR — When constant clouds and dreary weather dominate the landscape of a summertime forecast, it would be easy for golfers’ spirits to dampen.
But even though June was one of Maine’s wettest in history, the optimism far outweighed the pessimism throughout Hancock County as golf season heads toward its busiest swing around the county and the entire state.
“Twenty-three out of the twenty-nine days we’ve had rain,” said Peiter DeVos, head professional at Kebo Valley Golf Club on a recent morning. “That’s very unusual, I would think, weather-wise.”
In spite of that, DeVos said Kebo has had a steady influx of golfers early in the season, and the course recently hosted the Downeast Metro amateur tourney, which fittingly produced one of the better weekends of the early summer.
“That turned out fine, we had two days of good weather for (the players),” said DeVos. “That weekend weather-wise turned out well.”
DeVos said his course is in pristine condition, and that the inconsistency in the skies hasn’t kept golfers away from one of Maine’s premier 18-hole layouts.
“Our leagues have been filling up. Our Monday night league is sold out typically,” said DeVos.
Mike Webb, general manager at Lucerne Golf Club in Dedham, is just as optimistic that things can turn around but was admittedly frustrated that the rain has kept golfers indoors.
“We’ve had several days where we’ve had to be closed because of rain,” said Webb.
Lucerne is also under new ownership this year, Webb said, as Matt Kirtland purchased 3,210-yard par-36 Donald Ross-designed layout.
“We’re not discouraged at all. Our members have been great,” said Webb, who added his course is also in great condition.
On a recent cloudy yet not-so-rainy afternoon, Webb said Lucerne had a solid number of golfers, and with sunnier skies and the height of tourist season on the horizon, people are already planning rounds.
“The phone’s been ringing off the hook,” Webb said, adding that players are recommended to call ahead for tee times, but walk-ons will be welcome to play if the course isn’t full.
DeVos was just as optimistic, noting that player turnout at Kebo has been creeping up toward the levels of the last few seasons, which saw enthusiasm for golf increase at the heights of the COVID-19 pandemic as players sought an outdoor activity that allowed them to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
“People are getting out to play when the days are good and when the time’s good,” said DeVos.
“(The pandemic) got a lot of people interested in golf and got a lot of young people interested,” Webb said.
Kebo will team up with the Northeast Harbor Golf Club to host the state Senior Men’s Amateur tournament in September.
Webb said his course had to park golf carts on a few occasions in June but expects things to pick up in the coming weeks.
“July and August and September are usually the busiest months,” he said.
Part of what has kept Lucerne in prime condition is its location on a hillside off Route 1A and several of its holes are in low-lying areas, which hinders rain from saturating the course.