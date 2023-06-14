AYS to host golf scramble at Kebo Jun 14, 2023 Jun 14, 2023 Updated 16 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Golf Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BAR HARBOR — The 8th Annual Acadian Youth Sports Golf Scramble will take place on Saturday, June 24, at Kebo Valley Golf Club in Bar Harbor. Check-in is at noon with tee off at 1 p.m.Fees are $85 per adult, which includes greens fees, cart, tee gift, BBQ lunch, and prizes for winning teams. Juniors fees are $65.For more information, contact Jon Nicholson at jon.nicholson@thefirst.com or Kebo Valley Golf Club at Kebopro@kebovalleyclub.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bar Harbor Kebo Valley Golf Club Acadian Youth Sports Golf Scramble Recommended for you Popular Southwest Harbor's Main Street closed after body found in ditch Southwest Harbor death deemed a hit-and-run Fisherman’s daughter digs into island’s drug smuggling past Self-starter opens sourdough bakery Voters slash chamber budget Local Events Check out our Special Features E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists