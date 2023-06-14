Golf

BAR HARBOR — The 8th Annual Acadian Youth Sports Golf Scramble will take place on Saturday, June 24, at Kebo Valley Golf Club in Bar Harbor. Check-in is at noon with tee off at 1 p.m.

Fees are $85 per adult, which includes greens fees, cart, tee gift, BBQ lunch, and prizes for winning teams. Juniors fees are $65.