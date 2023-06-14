Ambulance service hosts mini golf tourney June 24 Jun 14, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Golf Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor-Tremont Ambulance Service is hosting a mini golf tournament from 2-9 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, at the new Golf of Maine facility at 55 Main St.Teams of four are encouraged, but individuals are welcome. The cost is $20 per player or $60 for a team of four, and there will be prizes awarded in several categories.There will be a shotgun start each hour, and the day will include music, food for purchase, raffles and an opportunity to see the new ambulance and meet emergency medical service providers.A featured event of the day will be the Battle of the Badges at 7 p.m. with area first responders competing for prizes and glory.Advance registration and a complete list of sponsors are available at www.swhtas.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Southwest Habror Southwest Harbor Tremont Ambulance Service Mini Golf Tournament Fundraiser Recommended for you Popular Southwest Harbor's Main Street closed after body found in ditch Southwest Harbor death deemed a hit-and-run Fisherman’s daughter digs into island’s drug smuggling past Self-starter opens sourdough bakery Voters slash chamber budget Local Events Check out our Special Features E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists