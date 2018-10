BAR HARBOR — Acadian Youth Sports is scheduled to hold a golf tournament next Saturday, Oct. 27, at Kebo Valley Golf Club.

Fees are $70 for adults and $55 for junior golfers. The cost covers green fees, golf carts, tee gifts, dinner and prizes for the winning teams, and the proceeds will go toward youth sports on MDI and surrounding communities.

The tournament is set to tee off at noon. Check-in will begin at 11 a.m.