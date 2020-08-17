Golf tournament registration open 

BAR HARBOR—Registration for the 27th Annual David R. Harding Memorial Golf Tournament is now open. The event will run Sept. 17–23 at Kebo Valley Golf Club in Bar Harbor. Up to 28 teams will compete for top prizes and to raise money for the YWCA of Mount Desert Island.

Golfers interested in competing in the tournament can register at barharbor.bank/golf. Registration is $95 per person and includes the green fees, golf cart rental and a food and beverage voucher.

To adhere to the pandemic health and safety protocols, the tournament will be offered in a modified scramble format. Four teams will play each day of the tournament with staggered tee times. Each team’s participation date and tee time will be confirmed with the team captain through email upon receipt of a completed registration form. After playing, each team will be given an access code by email to share their scores through the Golf Genius website. Team prizes will be awarded for first and second place gross, andfirst and second place net.

The David R. Harding Memorial Golf Tournament is a tribute to longtime member and chairman of the board of Bar Harbor Bankshares, David R. Harding.

This year’s beneficiary is the YWCA of Mount Desert Island, which has welcomed thousands of women and girls from all over the world to its safe, affordable lodgings for more than a century. It is a key community center visited by thousands of Hancock County residents year-round who attend its mission-driven social justice and empowerment programs and fun social events for children, adults and seniors. Learn more about the organization by visiting ywcamdi.org.

Go to barharbor.bank/golf to register and get more information about the tournament.