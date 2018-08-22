Golf tournament honors Scott Phelps, Brennan Lowe

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Harbor House and Acadian Youth Sports will be hosting the fourth annual Phelps/Lowe Memorial Golf Tournament on Sept. 16 at the Causeway Club.

Set to begin at 8:30 a.m., the tournament raises funds for Harbor House’s youth sports programs and Acadian Youth Sports’ Scott Phelps Scholarship Fund.

Originally, the tournament was created by Scott Phelps, a long-time athletic coach and mentor, in memory of student Brennen Lowe who passed away from cancer. When Phelps passed away in 2014, the Acadian Youth Sports organization created a scholarship in his name.

In 2015, the organizations joined forces to create the Phelps/Lowe Memorial Golf Tournament to support youth programs for both organizations.

Pre-registration for the event is required and is $75 per person in a scramble format.

Hole sponsorships are available for businesses or individuals for $200. Those who have benefited from the programs offered by the organizations are encouraged to become hole sponsors.

Harbor House is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing a diversity of services which conserve and enrich the quality of life for all on Mount Desert Island.

Acadian Youth Sports is a non- profit organization dedicated to providing youth sports programs on Mount Desert Island and Trenton.

To register to play or to become a sponsor please contact Diana Novella at

244-3713 or email at [email protected].