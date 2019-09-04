Golf team wins opening match

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School golf team played its first match of the season last Wednesday and came away with a 10-stroke win over Presque Isle in Aroostook County.

The girls on the team accounted for MDI’s top-three scores. Olivia Gray was the medalist with a score of 45, Emily Carter shot a 46 and Gabbie James scored a 48.

Stevie Gilbert (52), Ashton Lozano (54) and Grady Wellman-Webster rounded things out for the Trojans, who shot 191 to Presque Isle’s 201.

MDI was scheduled to take on Old Town on Friday and Ellsworth on Tuesday. The team will host Foxcroft today, Sept. 5, before hosting John Bapst tomorrow, Sept. 6, and playing at Hermon Monday, Sept. 9. All matches are scheduled for 4 p.m.