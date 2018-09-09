Golf team starts season 2-0

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School golf team topped Bucksport and Machias at Barren View Golf Course in Jonesboro in their first match of the season last Thursday.

Kyle Nicholson medaled for MDI with a nine-hole score of 37, and Peter Ryan was close behind him with 39. Brennan Hubbard and Gabbie James shot a respective 49 and 50 to give MDI a winning score of 175, and Zane Alderman (55) and Steve Gilbert (56) rounded out the scores for the Trojans.

MDI was scheduled to play in Calais on Tuesday and at home against Bucksport, Hermon and George Stevens Academy on Wednesday. The team has four games upcoming with contests in Bangor against John Bapst and Mattanawcook Academy Sept. 7, a road match in Ellsworth Monday, Sept. 10, and home matches, Tuesday, Sept. 11, and Wednesday, Sept. 12.