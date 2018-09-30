Golf team is 27-2 so far

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School golf team concluded the 2018 regular season with a 27-2 record after recent meets in Bucksport, Bar Harbor and Southwest Harbor.

Last Tuesday, MDI shot 187 as a team to edge Ellsworth, George Stevens Academy and Bucksport at the Bucksport Golf Course. Kyle Nicholson shot 42 to finish as co-medalist alongside GSA’s Percy Zentz, and Peter Ryan (43), Gabbie James (46) and Brennan Hubbard (49) rounded out the team’s top-four finishers.

MDI lost for just the second time all season last Thursday at Kebo Valley Golf Club. Nicholson shot 39 to finish as medalist for the Trojans, but Hermon shot a 173 to beat out MDI’s 177.

On Monday, MDI rolled to a 20-stroke victory over Bucksport at the Causeway Club. Nicholson shot 35 to finish as medalist once again for MDI, and the Trojans got sub-40 performances from Ryan (37) and Hubbard (38) as well as 45s from Emily Carter and Olivia Gray.

MDI’s girls players were scheduled to play in the Penobscot Valley Conference girls’ championships Wednesday at Barnes Brook Golf Course in Enfield. The boys championship will be held at 8:30 a.m., Sept. 27.