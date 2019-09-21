BAR HARBOR — The 5th Annual Golf for Alzheimer’s, organized by Birch Bay Retirement Village, is set for Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Kebo Valley Golf Club.

This year’s tournament is sponsored by MDI Hospital, The West Street Hotel, Camden National Bank and Skip’s Automotive Services and Car Wash.

Proceeds from the tournament will support the Maine Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. Stanley Subaru is sponsoring a hole-in-one-contest. Raffle prizes included an autographed photo from the Boston Red Sox, as well as many gift cards to many area businesses.

The $89.00 entry fee per player includes a golf cart, lunch and prizes. Pre-registration is encouraged.

To register or for sponsorship opportunities contact 288-8014.