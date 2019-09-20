Golf beats Presque Isle

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School golf team improved to 5-2 Friday with a 34-stroke victory over Presque Isle at Kebo Valley Golf Club.

Emily Carter and Stevie Gilbert shot nine-hole 42s to finish as co-medalists for MDI, which scored 190 as a team to beat out Presque Isle’s 224. Andrew Clark, Olivia Gray and Ashton Lozano finished with 53s for the Trojans, and Grady Wellman-Webster shot 58.

MDI was scheduled to play on the road against Old Town and at home against Ellsworth on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. The Trojans have upcoming road matches Foxcroft (4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20) and John Bapst (3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23) before hosting Hermon at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25.