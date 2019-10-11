Golf at states

VASSALBORO — The Mount Desert Island High School golf team concluded its season with the Class B championships Saturday at Natanis Golf Course.

Gabbie James and Ashton Lozano shot 18-hole 97s for MDI, which took 11th place with a score of 403 on the day. Olivia Gray (104), Daniel Clark (105), Emily Carter (108) and Grady Wellman-Webster (118) also competed for the Trojans.

“I have a young team and was so proud of the way they conducted themselves,” coach Jon Nicholson said, especially their etiquette and knowledge of the rules.

Three of the girls on the team are headed back to Natanis this Saturday for the individual state championships.