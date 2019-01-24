Girls win track meet: Throwers relay records set

ORONO — The Mount Desert Island High School girls’ track team won the day Saturday at the fifth meet of the indoor track season, held at the University of Maine field house.

The Trojan girls’ team score was 135, far out in front of runner-up Orono with 88 and third place John Bapst with 87. The MDI boys finished fifth in the meet with a team score of 24.

“Our focus has been heightened and attention to detail has increased,” coach Aaron Long said, as the team moves toward the final weeks of the regular season. The MDI boys and girls combined set 33 new personal best times at the meet, he said, and athletes earned more qualifying marks for the PVC and state championship meets.

Both the MDI boys and girls 4×100-meter throwers’ relay teams set facility and league records. The girls throwers’ relay team of Regitze Jacobsen, Acadia Jones, Teressa Rozenski and Jaiden Scott finished with a time of 1:05.9. The boys, Xander Amuso, Jackson Laws, Archer Hill and Gilbert Isaacs won with their time of 59.13.

Marilyn Sawyer finished first in the 55-meter dash with her time of 7.97 seconds. Teammates Grace Rodick and Lily Cook were second and fifth, respectively, with 8.09 and 8.64. Beatrice Amuso was fourth in the 55-meter hurdles with 11.57 seconds.

Olivia Johnson finished second in the mile run with her time of 6:00.50. Zoe Olson was second in the 400-meter dash with 1:03.72.

Katelyn Osborn won the 800-meter run with 2:34.98, while teammates Hannah St. Amand and Grace Munger finished fourth and fifth. Marilyn Sawyer was the winner of the 200-meter dash with her time of 28.40 seconds.

Sawyer, Cook, Emma Freudig and Rodick won the 4×200-meter relay with their time of 2:01.29.

Cook also won the shot put with a throw of 29 feet, 7.75 inches. Teammates Jacobsen, Rozenski and Jones also earned points for MDI in the event.

Jillian Driscoll won the triple jump with a jump of 29 feet, 6.25 inches. She also finished fourth in long jump with a jump of 12 feet, 8.25 inches. Freudig tied for third place in the high jump, clearing the bar at 4 feet.

On the boys’ side, Ben Freudig and Sam Keblinsky finished in the top half of the field in both the 55-meter dash and the 200-meter dash. Freudig also cleared 9 feet in pole vault, finishing second.

Isaacs won in shot put with his throw of 42 feet, 9.75 inches. Hill and Laws finished fourth and sixth, respectively.