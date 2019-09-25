Girls win GSA Invitational; Boys third

BLUE HILL — After a hot afternoon of racing at the Blue Hill Fairgrounds, the awards ceremony at Friday’s George Stevens Academy Invitational was a sea of green uniforms.

The Mount Desert Island High School girls’ cross-country team dominated in its first meet of the season Friday to get its 2019 campaign off to a dazzling start. The Trojans accounted for seven of the top-10 finishers to claim first place in a field that included runners from GSA, Ellsworth, Bucksport, Deer Isle-Stonington and Searsport.

The 5k course at the fairgrounds, Coach Desiree Sirois noted, is flatter than the Trojans’ home course and most others they race on, and it “provides wide opportunities for passing, open strides and solid finishing sprints.”

Senior Katelyn Osborne was the first runner to finish for MDI, doing so with a time of 19 minutes, 54 seconds to place third in the 33-runner girls’ field. Her finish began a run of five straight MDI finishers as Grace Munger, Olivia Johnson, Callan Eason and Rachelle Swanson crossed the finish line to round out places 4-7.

Cassidy Hanscom and Piper Soares also placed in the top 10 for MDI, finishing ninth and 10th with times of 21:11 and 21:15, respectively. Freshman Sophia Taylor also logged a top-half finish with a time of 22:34.

On the boys’ side, junior Cody Parker finished third for MDI with a time of 16:51 and a place of third. Sam York, Mason Soares and Harley Brown also had strong finishes for the Trojans with respective places of ninth, 10th and 11th.

In team scores, the MDI girls earned 25 points to beat Ellsworth’s 46 and GSA’s 87. The MDI boys finished third with 48 points to place behind GSA (38 points) and Ellsworth (42 points) and finished ahead of Bucksport (121) and Searsport (277).

“Runners on both the male and female teams worked together to gauge where their preseason and early season training had taken them,” Sirois said. “It was an opportunity to develop 5K racing techniques and strategies while also tuning into areas of future growth and improvements.”

MDI will be back in action at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, for the Old Town Invitational.