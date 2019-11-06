Girls’ soccer team’s remarkable year ends in B North semifinals

WATERVILLE — An outstanding season for the Mount Desert Island High School girls’ soccer team came to an end Saturday with a loss to Waterville in the Northern Maine semifinals.

MDI jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the game before Waterville came back to tie the game and then score an overtime winner. Yet the loss didn’t diminish what was a successful year for the Trojans, who dominated the bulk of their schedule in the team’s winningest season of the decade.

“It’s sad to see it end, but I’ll always remember how much this group came together,” head coach May Dow said. “The girls grew as friends to each other and as a team all season long.”

Third-ranked MDI (13-3) took the led with 16 minutes, 45 seconds left in the first half as Lelia Weir fed a through ball to Daisy Granholm, whose shot bounced over the goal line after rattling the underside of the cross bar. Five minutes later, Granholm assisted Zoe Olson to give the Trojans a 2-0 advantage.

In the second half, though, No. 2 Waterville (15-1) got goals from Danica Serdjenian and Sadie Garling to level the score and force overtime. Then, 11:22 into the first period of added time, Paige St. Pierre scored to give the home team a 3-2 win.

“That’s just the way the game goes sometimes,” Dow said. “We played really well, but they fought back and found a way to win. It was a fun game, but it definitely hurts to be on the wrong side of it.”

MDI 6 – Winslow 3

The game followed last Wednesday’s Class B North quarterfinal game, in which MDI defeated Winslow 6-3. That game saw the Trojans score four times in just 3:40 to break open the game and cruise to a 6-3 win.

“We were on our heels to start the game, but once the goals kept coming, they just didn’t stop,” Dow said. “Scoring four times as quickly as we did is just something you don’t see happen very often.”

MDI’s 13-win season was highlighted by a nine-game winning streak that began Sept. 11 with a 9-0 win over George Stevens Academy. The Trojans outscored opponents 47-7 with five clean sheets during that span.

Two of the most memorable games in Dow’s eyes, though, came outside of MDI’s long winning streak. Those moments, she said, came in a 3-0 win in the season opener against reigning Class B North champion Presque Isle and a 3-2 victory in the regular season finale against Ellsworth.

“We started the year having to take a long trip up [to Presque Isle], and we got a big win and held them scoreless,” Dow said. “Against Ellsworth, that was one of the few times all year we had been losing outside of the Hermon games. We had to show a lot of perseverance coming back.”

Even though the run reached its conclusion Saturday, the Trojans certainly showed they can hold their own against one of the state’s best teams.

“I told the girls leading into the tournament that we were here for a reason and that it wasn’t by accident,” Dow said. “All of the hard work they have put into the season and keeping together displayed itself on the field … Everyone brought something to the team in their own way.”