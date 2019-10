ON A ROLL ... The Mount Desert Island High School senior Cadi Howell dribbles Saturday in a home varsity soccer game against Brewer. MDI won the game 2-1, its eighth win in eight games. Senior Daisy Granholm scored both goals in the win to stretch her season tally to 30. Lelia Weir provided both assists for MDI (8-1). ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY