Girls show promise in Monday loss to Hawks

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School girls soccer team fell to Hermon 3-1 on Monday, but there was a positive atmosphere in the team’s postgame huddle.

MDI went down 2-0 after conceding twice in the first eight minutes of the game, but that proved to be the only goals Hermon would score in the half. The Trojans scored with 2 minutes, 21 seconds before halftime when Zoe Olson slipped through the right side of the visitors’ defense and sent a rolling shot into the bottom-right corner.

Hermon rebounded in the second half and scored a third with 25:38 remaining. Lelia Weir sent two shots agonizingly close to the net in the game’s final minutes.

“I think the thing about these girls is that they never give up,” coach May Dow said. “They made adjustments out there themselves after we went down those first two goals, and that’s something you like to see.”

Previously, the Trojans (5-5-1) lost 8-1 to Presque Isle last Tuesday before earning a scoreless draw against George Stevens Academy on Thursday and falling 2-0 to Mount View on Saturday.

MDI was scheduled to play Belfast (1-10) on the road Wednesday. The Trojans will host Foxcroft at noon Saturday, Oct. 13, before finishing off the regular season on the road against Ellsworth at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16.

“These last three games are big for us as we fight for a playoff spot,” Dow said. “We can’t be picking and choosing when we want to go out there and play. We have to be the aggressors and fight to get those 50-50 balls, and if we do that, we’ll enter the playoffs with momentum.”