Girls head to playoffs

ELLSWORTH — The Mount Desert Island High School varsity girls soccer team concluded the regular season with a 1-0 loss to Ellsworth (7-7). It was the Trojans’ first loss to the Eagles since September 2014.

Prior to the defeat to Ellsworth, MDI lost to Belfast 2-1 last Wednesday before falling to Foxcroft by the same score Saturday. Saturday’s game was Senior Day for Maddy Candage, Alexis Clarito, Sydney Kachmar, Brigette Olearcek, Lily Turner and Julia Watras.

Freshman Lelia Weir scored for MDI against Belfast, and Clarito scored for the Trojans (5-8-1) in the loss to Foxcroft.

Playoff opponents and dates for both teams had yet to be finalized as of Tuesday night, though the 12th-seeded girls’ team was paired with No. 5 Caribou (7-4-3). At press time, the prelim game was tentatively set for Saturday, Oct. 20.