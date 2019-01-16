Girls fall to Eagles

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island girls’ basketball team bounced back from a tough loss against Ellsworth last week with a win over Orono on Monday in Bar Harbor.

In a game that was tight throughout, MDI outlasted the visiting Red Riots 41-38 to improve to 9-1 on the season. Julia Watras led the Trojans in scoring with 11 points, and fellow senior Maddy Candage added 10 points.

EHS 35 – MDI 31

On Jan. 10 at home, the MDI girls fell 35-31 to Ellsworth. The Trojans led for almost the entire game against the Eagles but let the lead slip away late in the team’s first loss against Ellsworth since Dec. 23, 2004.

“I told the girls after the [Ellsworth] game, ‘Look, we can sulk about it or get back to work,’” Barker said. “We got back to work, and we came out prepared Tuesday and got a win against an underrated Orono team that played a very good basketball game.”

MDI is currently seeded third in Class B North behind Old Town and Hermon. The Trojans play both teams in the upcoming four-game road stretch, facing Hermon at 7 p.m. today, Jan. 17, before taking on Old Town at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21.

“The games ahead are definitely tough, but this is where you have to show what you’re made of,” Barker said. “If you’re a good basketball team, you have to beat other good basketball teams, and this is our chance to show we can do that.”