Girls breeze past GSA to continue win streak

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School girls’ soccer team stretched its winning streak to six games last Thursday with an 8-0 victory over George Stevens Academy in Blue Hill.

Daisy Granholm scored six goals and provided two assists for MDI in the win. Zoe Olson and Hannah Goodwin (one goal apiece) and Julia Rush, Addy Smith and Addy Smith (one assist apiece) also contributed to the win.

MDI’s scheduled road game against Ellsworth was postponed from Tuesday to 6 p.m. next Thursday, Oct. 10, as a result of inclement weather. The Trojans will host Brewer at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and play on the road against Old Town at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.