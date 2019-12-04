Girls best GSA, Narraguagus

BAR HARBOR — At this point in the high school basketball season, earning playing time is the name of the game. So even though the preseason games held Friday at Mount Desert Island High School’s preseason Thanksgiving Tip-Off tournament won’t count in the official stats, the Trojan girls were playing like it mattered.

“Every one of these kids that I have now, other than Rachelle [Swanson] who played a lot of minutes last year, every one of them is now fighting for that time,” head coach Brent Barker said.

“They’re getting to have more opportunities now. They played behind some really good players [last season], now they’re getting they’re opportunity to play at this level and have to adapt to the speed of things, the physicality of things. So far we’ve done a pretty good job with it.

MDI more than doubled up the George Stevens Academy Eagles, with a 59-25 win in the first game of the day. Sophomore Leah Carroll had 17 points for the Trojans, the game high. Sophomore Elizabeth Jones, who saw some playing time last season, is poised to be a force for MDI in the post. She had 10 points against GSA.

Sophomores Elena Alderman and Emily Carter were high-energy on both ends of the court, with clean, precise passing and outside shooting.

In the afternoon against Narraguagus, the Trojans’ energy and persistence continued to pay off, especially on the offensive boards.

“I saw a lot of good things,” Barker said of Friday’s games. “We have some athletes, we have some kids who can do a lot of things, but now it’s going to be us doing it together.

“Making sure we’re communicating, making sure we’re doing all the things that are going to give us a chance to be a tournament team. Our goal is to get better every day and our goal is to get back to the Cross Insurance Center in February and be playing our best basketball then and see what we can do.”

The girls’ season opener is set for Saturday, Dec. 7, on the road against Houlton at 4:30 p.m.