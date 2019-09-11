Girls beat Presque Isle, fall to Hermon

BAR HARBOR — In the opening days of the 2019 soccer season, the Mount Desert Island High School girls’ team has gotten two tough tests out of the way early.

MDI is 1-1 on the season after opening against a pair of strong Penobscot Valley Conference opponents. The Trojans began the 2019 campaign with a win over Presque Isle over the weekend and came up short Monday against a talented Hermon team.

MDI traveled to Presque Isle on Saturday to open the season against the defending Class B North champion Wildcats. The Trojans, who lost 8-1 to Presque Isle a year ago, flipped the script this time to come away with a 3-0 win.

“Intensity-wise, we came out strong and played that way the whole game,” head coach May Dow said of the Trojans’ win in Presque Isle. “We were connecting well on the ball and made our combination passes.”

Senior Daisy Granholm scored two goals in the second half against the Wildcats after Zoe Olson opened the scoring in the first. Dow said the return of Granholm, who took last season off to play club soccer, will be a big boost for the Trojans in 2019.

“She’s a big force out there,” Dow said. “She’s always a threat to score, but she’s also looking for her teammates and opportunities to set them up. She has great soccer intelligence.”

Hermon 5 – MDI 1

On Monday, the Trojans fell 5-1 to a strong Hermon team in their home opener. Granholm scored the lone goal for MDI with 29 minutes, 48 seconds remaining in the second half.

MDI and Hermon (1-0) were on level footing much of the game as a Hawks goal 2 minutes, 35 seconds after kickoff was the only scoring of the first half. Yet things unraveled for the Trojans in the second half as the visitors scored three times in five-minute span to pull ahead 4-0 and damage any chances of an MDI comeback.

“We got caught playing behind Hermon, and they took advantage of it,” Dow said. “Although the outcome wasn’t what we had hoped for, we will take what we can from this game and make improvements to better ourselves as a team and work forward.”

MDI was scheduled to face GSA (0-2) on Wednesday at home. The Trojans will host Old Town at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, before playing on the road against Brewer and John Bapst on Tuesday, Sept. 17, and Wednesday, Sept. 18, respectively.

Those four games in eight days will give MDI an early idea of where it stands in the Class B North picture. Navigating a difficult Northern Maine field is never easy, but Dow believes her team is ready for the challenge.

“I am excited for the season with this group of girls,” Dow said. “I know we have the potential to do well, and ultimately, our goal is to make the playoffs and see what we can do. … We are going to keep striving to get better each and every day.”