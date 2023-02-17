Sports

BANGOR - The MDI girls basketball team ended their tournament run on Friday, February 17, losing 68-33 to the Ellsworth Eagles in the quarterfinal round.

After a spirited win over Belfast Academy booked their tickets to the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, the Trojans knew it would require a near-perfect performance to knock off Ellsworth, who went 15-3 on the year and earned a top-three seed. The Eagles won both of the regular season matchups between the rivals, outscoring MDI 138-87.

Recommended for you