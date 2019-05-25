Girls’ basketball camp planned

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island Girls Summer Basketball Camp, open to incoming sixth through ninth grade students, will be held next month at Mount Desert Island High School.

Offerings at the camp will include skill stations, full-court drills, tournaments and daily competitions. Current and former MDI players and coaches will be on hand to help players develop greater understandings of the sport.

The camp is open to students of all ability levels. It will be held June 17-21 from 3:30-6 p.m. daily.

Players are asked to bring basketball shoes or sneakers, T-shirts, athletic shorts, water, snacks and other equipment appropriate for a day’s worth of basketball.

Checks of $75 should be made payable to MDI Girls Summer Basketball Camp and mailed to MDI Girls Summer Basketball Camp, C/O Brent Barker, 10 Center St., Bar Harbor, ME, 04609.

Those intending to sign up the opening day of camp should contact Barker at brentbarker@mdirss.org.