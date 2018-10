BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island running enthusiast Gary Allen is set to be inducted into the Maine Running Hall of Fame next month in Augusta.

Allen, who has been running for almost 50 years, is director of both the MDI Marathon and Millinocket Marathon. He lives on Great Cranberry Island and coaches cross country for the Mount Desert Elementary School.

The induction ceremony is set to take place Nov. 11. He will be part of the 20th Hall of Fame class.