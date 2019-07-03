BAR HARBOR — This year’s Future Trojans basketball camps are scheduled to begin next week with the first set for Monday, July 8.

The camps, which are open to players of all abilities and experience levels, provide young athletes with opportunities to improve their basketball knowledge and skill sets through games and practice drills.

They are organized with the help of Harbor House, the MDI YMCA, Neighborhood House and Acadian Youth Sports.

Former varsity players volunteering as camp coaches in past seasons have included Bowdoin College assistant coach and 2011 MDI graduate Megan Phelps, 2017 boys’ state champions Colby Lee, Owen Mild and Mac Shea and reigning girls’ Northern Maine champs Hannah Chamberlain and Lindsey McEachern. Former and current players will be on hand once again this year.

The camps will be split into one session for players entering grades 2-5 playing at Pemetic Elementary School and another for players entering grades 6-9 playing at MDI High School.

The Pemetic session (Monday through Friday from 9-11 a.m.) is $85, and the high school session (Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.) is $140.

Early drop-offs are available for parents at 8 a.m. on camp days. For grades 6-9, a late pickup option at 3:30 is also available.

Visit acadianyouthsports.org.