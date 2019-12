MOUNT DESERT — The annual Frosty 5K walk and run in Northeast Harbor is set for Saturday, Dec. 7 at The Neighborhood House.

A kids fun run begins at 9:30 a.m. and the 5K race begins at 10. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

The race is the official kickoff for the Northeast Harbor Christmas Festival that day. Register at The Neighborhood House or online at theneighborhoodhouse.com.