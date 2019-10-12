Fourth win in five days

BREWER — The Mount Desert Island High School volleyball team improved to 7-4 on the season Tuesday with a 3-0 win over Brewer on the road. Set scores were 25-23, 25-16 and 25-18.

On Friday, MDI traveled to Newport to take on Nokomis and came away with a 3-0 win. Kylie Higgins served 31 of 34 with 24 aces for the Trojans in the win.

MDI was back at home Saturday and topped Gardiner (6-2) 3-0 to win for the fourth time in five matches. Ruby Brown had seven aces and six kills for the Trojans, and Victoria Del Cid added five aces, three kills and 13 assists. A scrimmage against Hampden Monday helped keep up the momentum.

The Trojans’ next match will be on the road against Ellsworth at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.