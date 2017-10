ELLSWORTH — A Veterans Remembrance 4-Mile road race organized by the Downeast Family YMCA is set for Sunday, Nov. 12.

Registration begins as 7:30 a.m. at the James Russell Wiggins YMCA at 238 State St. The walk begins at 8:30 a.m., and the run at 9 a.m.

Registration costs $15 in advance or $20 on race day. It is free for veterans with military ID.

A portion of the entry fees support the Summit Project and the Maine Veterans Project.