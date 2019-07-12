Former Trojans Isaacs, Joyce at Lobster Bowl

BAR HARBOR — Former Mount Desert Island football players Gilbert Isaacs and Elijah Joyce are set to play in next week’s Shrine Lobster Bowl in Saco.

The game divides players into Eastern Maine and Western Maine teams with each high school football team in the state selecting at least one player to participate. Last year, Croix Albee, Micah Hallett and Colby Lee represented MDI as the West beat the East 40-14.

The game will be played at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Saco’s Thornton Academy. Tickets cost $10 with all proceeds being donated to Shriners Hospitals for Children.