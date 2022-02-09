Former Trojan wins coaching award

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND —Molly Corson, a 2016 graduate of Mount Desert Island High school, was named Coach of the Year for girls’ high school varsity in the Emerald League Conference in Seattle, Wash., on Monday.

This is Corson’s first year coaching the girls’ varsity basketball team at Forest Ridge High School in Seattle.

Corson was chosen out of 16 women coaches in the area’s Emerald League to be recognized for her excellence. “This award would be equivalent to winning the Hancock County Coach of the Year award,” she said to the Islander on Tuesday.

Last year on a whim, Corson left everything behind when she packed her bags to move across the country. “I went to college in New Hampshire and after I graduated I just decided it was time for some change,” she said.

When Corson applied for the high school’s coaching position, she said she had no idea there was another Trojan working for the school. Turns out the school’s athletics director, Jeanne Higgins, was also from Bar Harbor. Higgins graduated from MDI High School in 1988. Even more coincidentally, Higgins played middle school basketball with Corson’s mom, and had Corson’s grandfather as her basketball coach.

In an email to the Islander recognizing Corson, Higgins said, “This is her first year coaching high school varsity basketball and it is quite an honor to receive this award. She has completely transformed my girls’ basketball program.”

Corson will receive a “2022 Female Coach of the Year” banner that will be hung next week in the high school’s gymnasium.

“I’m honored to win this award and it wouldn’t be possible without my team and my mentors throughout the years,” Corson said.