Former Trojan Collin named NAC Rookie of the Week

BANGOR — Former Mount Desert Island High School basketball standout Derek Collin was selected Tuesday as the latest the North Atlantic Conference Rookie of the Week.

On Friday, Collin notched a career-high 21 points and added six rebounds in Husson University’s 77-70 loss to UMaine-Farmington. He then scored nine points and recorded six rebounds in Husson’s 70-61 win Saturday against Thomas College.

Collin, who is averaging 7.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game at Husson, was named the Big East Conference Player of the Year last season as an MDI senior. He was a key part of the Trojans’ state-title winning team in 2016-17.