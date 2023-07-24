Former Super Bowl MVP enjoys meal at Bar Harbor restaurant By Ryan McLaughlin Ryan McLaughlin Author email Jul 24, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BAR HARBOR - Diners and staff alike at a local establishment were treated by the presence of a former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player over the weekend. Hines Ward, who played in the National Football League for 14 seasons, all with the Pittsburgh Steelers, was spotted dining at The Travelin' Lobster here over the weekend. Ward was one of the most consistent wide receivers in the NFL during his time in Pittsburgh, and he finished his career with 1,000 receptions for 12,083 yards and 85 touchdowns. Perhaps his most memorable season came in 2005, when he was the MVP of Super Bowl XL as the Steelers won their fifth championship. Ward, who was born in South Korea, amassed 5 catches for 123 yards and a touchdown in Super Bowl XL, becoming the second foreign-born player in NFL history to be named Super Bowl MVP. Ward and the Steelers would go on to win their sixth championship in the 2008 season. He's the franchise's all-time leading receiver. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ryan McLaughlin Author email Follow Ryan McLaughlin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Popular Art teacher Dan Stillman retires after 35 years Bar Harbor man charged in shooting Leo protester sues officers who arrested him Bar Harbor, Mount Desert police chief to retire New dog park location proposed Local Events Check out our Special Features E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists