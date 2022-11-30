Football

Several Trojans receive football all-conference honors

Senior running back Aiden Grant breaks a tackle during a regular season game against Waterville. Grant, who led the team in rushing, was named to the eight-man Campbell Conference All-Conference second-team offense for his play during the team's 2022 campaign.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY ZACH LANNING

BAR HARBOR — Though their championship hopes may have fallen short, the Mount Desert Island High School football team still enjoyed a tremendously successful season with a number of players contributing to that success.

This fact is evidenced by the large number of players selected to the eight-man Campbell Conference All-Conference teams.