Several Trojans receive football all-conference honors

Senior running back Aiden Grant breaks a tackle during a regular season game against Waterville. Grant, who led the team in rushing, was named to the eight-man Campbell Conference All-Conference second-team offense for his play during the team's 2022 campaign.
BAR HARBOR — Though their championship hopes may have fallen short, the Mount Desert Island High School football team still enjoyed a tremendously successful season with a number of players contributing to that success.
This fact is evidenced by the large number of players selected to the eight-man Campbell Conference All-Conference teams.
While the Trojans did not receive a single first-team nod, they dominated the second-team selections on offense.
Quarterback Spencer Laurendeau made the list, as did senior running back Aiden Grant.
"Spencer had a phenomenal season running and throwing the ball," said head coach Mark Shields. "He was a touchdown waiting to happen because of his speed and athleticism. He did a nice job being a leader for our offense."
"Aiden was a super explosive running back for us this past season," Shields said of the senior, Grant. "He was a strong runner and as well as a great receiver out of the backfield. He showed extraordinary toughness as he played with a knee injury all season long."
Brendan Graves was also selected for his contributions on the offensive line.
"Brendan was our best overall lineman this past season," said Shields. "He is a very strong and physical football player and did a nice job opening up some big holes for our running backs to run through. He did a particularly nice job as a trapping lineman to kick out defensive ends."
Though Graves might be strong, Shields says that the strongest player on the team might be Aiden Jeffers, who received an honorable mention for his play as a defensive lineman.
"Aidan made it very difficult for teams to run up the middle against us this season," said Shields. "He did an excellent job controlling the line of scrimmage each game."
But the team's star on defense was Alex Gray, who was selected to the second-team defense for his play at linebacker during the season.
"Alex was our best overall defensive player," said Shields. "He was a tackling machine. He worked very hard reading the offensive guards to know how to react as a defensive player. Alex was the leader of our defense this past season."
Grant and Dade Hawkins were both named to the conference's All-Academic team.