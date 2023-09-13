Football

MDI Footbal onto the field

The Mount Desert Island football team makes their way onto the field.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF BARRY GUTRADT

BAR HARBOR — On the surface, a 28-point victory may suggest a football team had its way with its opponent.

But for the Mount Desert Island High School team on Friday night, nothing came easy against the Gray-New Gloucester High School team.

Laurendeau MDI football

MDI’s Spencer Laurendeau makes his way down the field.
Jacob Shields

MDI's Jacob Shields catches the ball during a game on Friday.
CAL

MDI’s Cal Hodgdon lines up to receive the ball.