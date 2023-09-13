BAR HARBOR — On the surface, a 28-point victory may suggest a football team had its way with its opponent.
But for the Mount Desert Island High School team on Friday night, nothing came easy against the Gray-New Gloucester High School team.
Even though the Trojans pulled away for a 44-16 Large School 8-man crossover victory at Alumni Field, coach Mark Shields' club needed every single big play and then some to fend off the Patriots.
Fortunately, MDI got plenty of them from senior quarterback Spencer Laurendeau.
Laurendeau rushed for 196 yards and two touchdowns on offense while forcing and recovering a fumble and recording two interceptions defensively, including a 75-yard pick six that gave MDI some breathing room in the third quarter.
"I went up and got it and just took it to the house," said Laurendeau, whose efforts helped MDI improve to 2-0 on the young season.
Gray-New Gloucester fell to 0-2.
Despite some untimely penalties and offensive inconsistency in the first half, MDI scrapped its way to a 20-8 lead at halftime while trying to adjust to the Patriots' four-man defensive front, which very few teams play in the eight-man ranks.
"We didn't think they were going to come out in a four-man front but they did," said Laurendeau. "We adjusted. Coach (Mark) Arnold is very good at what he does."
Turns out it was the trio of defensive plays from Laurendeau that kept the momentum on the Trojans' side.
Laurendeau forced a fumble deep in Trojans' territory after Kobi Conant had found Kaine Karp on a 63-yard catch-and-run, stripping Karp on the tackle and recovering the ball.
After a Trojans' punt, Gray-New Gloucester moved the ball to the MDI 40, but Laurendeau picked off Conant and raced uncontested 75 yards to the end zone, and Laurendeau's 2-point conversion made it 28-8.
Laurendeau got his second pick on first play of the Patriots' ensuing drive, and Jacob Shields, who ran for 74 yards on 10 carries, capped that drive with the second of his two touchdowns, this one from seven yards out, and his 2-point conversion put the Trojans up 36-8.
Lincoln Gray's 23-yard touchdown run accounted for MDI's final score and sent the game to a running clock in the fourth quarter.
It appeared the Patriots were going to seize control early, with star receiver Nick Geer getting behind the MDI secondary for an 87-yard touchdown catch late in the first quarter.
The Trojans had flushed Conant out of the pocket, but Geer was wide open and ran uncontested to the end zone and the subsequent 2-point conversion made it 8-0.
"We made some mistakes right out of the gate that gave Gray-New Gloucester some momentum," said coach Shields. "Credit to them, they played hard. It was a tough game all the way through the third quarter."
MDI needed only two plays to respond to GNG's score, with Laurendeau setting up his 10-yard touchdown run with a 65-yard scamper down the far sideline.
The Patriots appeared poised to extend their lead on their next drive, moving 65 yards in 10 plays to the MDI 10 but the Trojans forced a turnover on downs.
On MDI's next offensive play, Geer suffered an upper-body injury while making a tackle and didn't return to the game, and the Trojans traversed 95 yards in nine plays, capped by Shields' 15-yard touchdown, and the 2-point conversion made it 14-8.
After a 3-and-out and a short punt, the Trojans scored again on Laurendeau's 10-yard TD run to give MDI a little bit of breathing room at halftime.
The Trojans looked ready to run away with it after Shields returned the second-half kickoff 50 yards to the Pats' 35, but a Conant interception gave Gray-New Gloucester life.
That's when Laurendeau stepped up again, forcing a fumble after a 63-yard catch-and-run threatened to set up the Patriots deep in MDI's red zone.
"I didn't really see what happened down there," Shields said.
After an MDI punt, Gray-New Gloucester marched into Trojans' territory again, but Laurendeau picked off Conant's deep pass at his 25 and raced 75 yards to the end zone, and MDI never looked back from there.
"Coach was like, just drop, all they want to do is chuck it deep," said Laurendeau.
MDI plays its first road contest of the season next Saturday afternoon as the Trojans travel to Camden Hills.